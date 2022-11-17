Nimitz student charged for threatening to bring gun to school

The boy was charged with use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms on school property or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.

ODESSA, Texas — A seventh grader at Nimitz Middle School was charged Thursday for threatening to bring a gun to school.

According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, students reported to a teacher that after school Wednesday, a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday.

The campus officer investigated and found that the boy did make the threat.

