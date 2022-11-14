Nimitz student arrested for claiming to have gun on campus

ODESSA, Texas —
A seventh grader at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday for claiming to have a gun on campus.
According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the student told other students he had a gun in his backpack.
The campus police officer investigated and determined he did not actually have a gun but did make the comment.
The student is now charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.
School leaders said they do not feel that students were ever in danger, but statements like this one are still taken very seriously and appropriate consequences will be given to the student.