Nimitz student arrested for claiming to have gun on campus

The claim was found not to be true.

ODESSA, Texas — A seventh grader at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday for claiming to have a gun on campus.

According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, the student told other students he had a gun in his backpack.

The campus police officer investigated and determined he did not actually have a gun but did make the comment.

The student is now charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor.