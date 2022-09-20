x
Nimitz Middle School student arrested for threatening to shoot teacher

The eighth grade student did not have a gun at the time of the threat.
ODESSA, Texas —

Ector County ISD announced that a Nimitz Middle School student was arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher Tuesday afternoon.

The eighth grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them and another student who were arguing.

The student now faces a class A misdemeanor for exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of firearm, as well as disciplinary action from the school.

The district reminded the public that they take all threats very seriously, investigate them fully and will file charges against those who make threats like this.

They are asking parents to have conversations with their kids to make sure they understand that making threats against others will lead to serious consequences.

This is all the information we have on the situation. We will update this story if more details are released.

