Nimitz Middle School student arrested for school threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD police arrested a sixth grader at Nimitz Middle School Thursday for making an in-school threat.

The student is charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or a bus, a class A misdemeanor, after he said he would shoot up the school, according to an ECISD spokesperson.

The district took time to remind the public that district leaders will continue to take any mention of school violence seriously and will use school discipline and criminal charges as necessary.