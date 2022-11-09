x
Crime

Nimitz 7th grader arrested for threatening to shoot another student

A teacher overheard the girl's comment and reported it, leading to her arrest.
Credit: Nimitz Middle School

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says another student has been arrested Wednesday.

A teacher overheard a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School say she was going to shoot another student.

The teacher reported the comment and ECISD police arrested the girl.

She has been charged with threat of exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus.

This is the latest in a slew of arrests that have taken place at local schools as more and more threats are made. 

ECISD and other local districts have made it clear that these threats will be taken seriously.

