CARLSBAD, N.M. — Saturday, September 7, at approximately 9:40 p.m. deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office were called to an unnamed dirt road off County Road 408, also known as Dark Canyon Road, in reference to an unconscious woman.

According to officials, deputies and emergency medical professionals found the woman, identified as 26-year-old Carlie L. Overturff of Carlsbad, New Mexico, shot dead.

Detectives of the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation and ask the community to report any relevant information to Captain Matthew Hutchinson or Detective Daniela Rios at 575-887-7551.

RELATED: 'Heinous and senseless act of violence' | Gov. Abbott, other politicians respond to El Paso shooting

RELATED: Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris killed in New Mexico car crash