New Mexico State Police seize 204 pounds of marijuana

GALLUP, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police have reported the seizure of 204 pounds of marijuana on Nov. 19 from a commercial motor vehicle while conducting a safety cab inspection on the trailer.

The seizure was made at the Port of Entry west of Gallup, NM.

The officers discovered six large unmarked cardboard boxes without markings on them that were not listed on the cargo list.

With a strong smell coming from the area where the boxes were located, police did a search and found 204 pounds of marijuana in the boxes.

The state police arrested the 25-year-old driver, Arthur Ziretsyan of Van Nuys, CA. without incident.