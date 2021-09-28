New Mexico State Police arrests suspect involved in capital murder case

29-year-old Kionne G. Lewis of Midland was taken into custody by NMSP at 10:25 a.m. on September 28.

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — UPDATE: The New Mexico State Police have arrested 29-year-old Kionne G. Lewis for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Capital Murder.

MPD responded to a call on September 27 at around 12:42 p.m. from the 3400 block of N. Midland Drive.

Officers found 28-year-old Travae Jackson deceased with multiple gunshot wounds inside her upon their arrival to the apartment.

There was also an adult male who sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, Lewis was identified as the suspect and MPD, along with the NMSP and Texas Rangers, went looking for Lewis.

Lewis was eventually taken into custody on September 28 at 10:25 a.m.

Original Story: The New Mexico State Police has asked for help locating a homicide suspect from Midland.

NMSP has been assisting Texas Rangers in their search for the suspect.

29-year-old Kionne Lewis is on foot in a field near US 285/US 70 in Chaves County. He is armed and should not be approached.

He is a 6 foot 1 inch black male and about 190 pounds.