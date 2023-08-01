New Mexico murder suspect saved from burning vehicle, arrested

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Ricardo Ruiz Leyva back in April of 2023.

HOBBS, N.M. — Authorities in New Mexico arrested a murder suspect near Hobbs on Monday.

According to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office, the Lea County Drug Task Force received a tip regarding the location of the suspect, 43-year-old Ricardo Ruiz Leyva, aka Gramps, of Hobbs.

A task force agent and LCSO deputies found Leyva driving north of Hobbs.

When he saw officers, Leyva tried to speed away and escape them.

Deputies dropped tire-deflation devices in front of Leyva’s vehicle to stop him.

When Leyva tried to dodge the stop-sticks, he left the roadway, lost control of his vehicle and hit a gas meter and utility pole.

LCSO them helped him and a passenger get out of his vehicle as it began to burn and arrested him.

A warrant was issued for Leyva's arrest back in April of 2023 for a shooting that happened in March.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of South Thorp in reference to a man being shot .

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, Anthony Quiroz, 34, of Hobbs.

Quiroz was taken to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital where he was stabilized. He was then flown to UMC in Lubbock, where he died.

On May 29, local law enforcement agencies conducted a nighttime search of an apartment Leyva was said to be at. LCSO deputies, task force agents and U.S. Marshals conducted surveillance on the apartment.

The Lea County Regional SWAT Team served the warrant, but no one was found inside.