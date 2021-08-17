New Mexico man arrested after his son's body was found in the Rio Grande

A family member asked for a welfare check on the boy after she had not seen him in two and a half weeks.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police have arrested a man after his son's body was found in the Rio Grand River.

According to a press release, police were asked to make a welfare check on Shaquille Ferguson, Jr., after a family member said she had not seen the five year old in around two and a half weeks.

The family member had been with the little boy, his father and other family members at the Rio Grande River when she said Shaquille Sr. took the boy towards the river, but came back without him.

The man told her the boy was with another family member. This was the last time she had seen the child.

Police and Homeland Security located Shaquille Sr., who told authorities the boy was with a family member in Colorado. However, the family member was found not to exist and the story was fake.

Shaquille then told police he and the boy were swimming in the river when the boy drowned. He stated he had left the body there and took the police to that location, but the body was no longer there.

Dive teams located the body of a child from the Rio Grande and nearly two months later were able to identify the body as Shaquille Jr.

During the investigation, authorities also heard from two witnesses, one who reportedly saw Shaquille Sr. tying up a child for misbehaving, while the other stated they saw the two go down towards the river but only Shaquille came back.