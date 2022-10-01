National Human Trafficking Awareness Day takes place on January 11

TEXAS, USA — January marks a state and nationwide effort to crack down on human trafficking.
January 11 is actually Human Trafficking Awareness Day. The F.B.I. says that trafficking in Texas spreads way beyond non-citizens paying to enter the country.
It is often a scheme that can hurt people already here in the country.
"A lot of individuals are under the impression that it is folks that are illegally in the country," said SSA Aida Reyes. " We do have some of that but the majority of people that are involved in this type of human trafficking are U.S. citizens. It can be really anybody. It can be your neighbor next and we have seen individuals that are victims of labor trafficking that are adults well into their 60s in some cases."
Experts suspect that reports of human trafficking dropped drastically during the pandemic.
The F.B.I. says they see the most human trafficking take place within hospitality industries like hotels, nightclubs, casinos, massage parlors and even hair and nail salons.
It can also work its way into landscaping and construction jobs.