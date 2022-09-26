Permian student arrested for social media threat

ECISD says two other students from different campuses were also arrested on Monday for unrelated threats.

ODESSA, Texas — According to ECISD, three students have been arrested for threats made at different schools Monday.

The first arrest is for a Permian High School student connected to a social media threat that began circulating over the weekend.

ECISD officers were told the image containing the threat was initially a joke in a group chat, but then got air-dropped to students throughout the school.

In addition to this incident, a 7th grader at Nimitz Middle School was overheard saying he would get a gun and shoot another student following a fight.

A 12-year-old student who attends the Alternative Center was also heard telling another student he would bring a gun to school the next day and shoot him.

All three students have been arrested and charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus. They will also be facing school disciplinary action.

The district is reminding parents that these sort of threats are taken seriously and if found to be true will result in criminal charges.

A representative says they have been communicating the severity of consequences to parents and are asking them to have critical conversations with their children as "threats and violence will not be tolerated."

These three threats come on the heals of numerous other threats in the span of the last two weeks, including ones at PBTISD and Crane ISD.