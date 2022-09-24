Music City Mall shooting in Odessa

One person shot and sent to hospital after altercation in the parking lot.

ODESSA, Texas — OPD officers have confirmed that there has been a shooting that has occurred at Music City Mall in the parking lot.

This took place after a fight broke out between two individuals.

One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, their condition is currently unknown.

A witness at the scene named Tyler Broussard claims that the gunman was about 16 with a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

He claims the gunman was with two other teenagers inside a skating rink and had on a ski mask. He was told to take the mask off but refused, and was kicked out.

Later on in the parking lot around 7:45 p.m., the witness claims the gunman shot a teenager, according to police, in the direction of the Burlington store in the mall.

The witness claims the police currently have suspects but nobody in custody.