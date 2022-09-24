Music City Mall shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — OPD officers have confirmed that there has been a shooting that has occurred at Music City Mall in the parking lot.
This took place after a fight broke out between two individuals.
One person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital, their condition is currently unknown.
A witness at the scene named Tyler Broussard claims that the gunman was about 16 with a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
He claims the gunman was with two other teenagers inside a skating rink and had on a ski mask. He was told to take the mask off but refused, and was kicked out.
Later on in the parking lot around 7:45 p.m., the witness claims the gunman shot a teenager, according to police, in the direction of the Burlington store in the mall.
The witness claims the police currently have suspects but nobody in custody.
Police are currently investigating the situation. We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.