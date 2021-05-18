Murder trial dismissed after witness dies

“It’s sad to me because that family of the deceased person is not going to get the closure they need," Mike Griffis, Ector County Sheriff, said.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — When it comes to crime, suspects are innocent until proven guilty. Depending on the charges, suspects can face jail time before their trial takes place.

But what happens when a key witness in a case dies before a case ever makes it to court?

Well, the case could get dismissed entirely and the suspect could be let out, even if it is a homicide.

That is what happened last week in Ector County.

Paul Lujan was released from jail on May 11. He was arrested in connection to a murder that happened outside of Brewski's Bar back in 2009.

According to court documents, a witness saw Lujan stab his victim.

However, the key witness died and the case has since been dismissed.

Ector County Sheriff Milke Griffis says Lujan got lucky.

“I’m certain he was tickled to death, he was very happy because he wasn’t going to stay on trial for the crime he was accused of committing," Griffis said. "Now he can go on with his life.”

Griffis says in certain cases like this one, witness testimony is all prosecution has to work with.

“I’m sure prosecution felt like they couldn’t win that case without that witness's testimony so they moved for a motion of dismissal," Griffis said. "It doesn’t happen that often.”

The cases where this kind of thing does happen tend to be older.

“It’s sad to me because that family of the deceased person is not going to get the closure they need or any satisfaction knowing that the individual is going to pay for it and that’s not right," Griffis said.

But the trend of witnesses dying does not scare the sheriff.

“I wouldn’t count on witnesses dying just so you can get out of paying for the crime you committed," Griffis said. "The chances for that are slim... I mean just don’t commit the crime and you won’t have to worry about it.”

The Sheriff tells us this happens only once or twice a year.