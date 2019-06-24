GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Gaines County Deputy was stabbed during an altercation with a murder suspect Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, was found after authorities received a call for a suspicious vehicle just before 7:30 a.m. Bohning was wanted for the stabbing of a couple in Tennessee, but is originally from Kent, Connecticut.

The gray 2010 Toyota Camry was taken from the two victims Bohning is charged with murdering, Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle.

According to DPS, Bohning stabbed the deputy when he was asked for identification.

Bohning was shot during the altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County and was transported to Seminole Memorial Hospital. There he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor.

A Gaines County deputy is currently at University Medical Center Hospital in Lubbock and is reportedly in stable condition.

The Texas Rangers are investigating and no further details are available at this time. Bohning's next of kin have been notified.