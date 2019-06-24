GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Gaines County Deputy was stabbed during an altercation with a murder suspect Sunday evening.

The suspect, identified as Peter Alexander Bohning, 34, was found after authorities received a call for a suspicious vehicle.

The gray 2010 Toyota Camry was taken from the two victims Bohning is charged with murdering, Donald and Leigh Ann Zirkle.

Bohning, was shot during the altercation with law enforcement in Gaines County, but no reports have been given on his condition.

A Gaines County deputy was stabbed during the altercation and is currently at University Medical Center Hospital in Lubbock.

The deputy's injury is not life threatening.