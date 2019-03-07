ODESSA, Midland — The Odessa Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a warrant roundup last week that involved over a dozen fugitives.

The operation lasted 4 days and resulted in 13 arrests and 26 charges. All 13 fugitives were charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

All of the names, photos and charges are listed below: