ODESSA, Midland — The Odessa Police Department, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, Ector County Sheriff’s Office, and Midland County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a warrant roundup last week that involved over a dozen fugitives. 

The operation lasted 4 days and resulted in 13 arrests and 26 charges. All 13 fugitives were charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

 All of the names, photos and charges are listed below:

Results of latest Warrant Roundup
01 / 13
Jeremy Tinner DOB 6-17-78 (Parole Violation)
02 / 13
Joshua Ballard DOB 10-7-96 (Evading Arrest F3/Burglary)
03 / 13
Brandon Rodriguez DOB 6-21-93 POCS & Prob. Violation
04 / 13
Robert Conley DOB 7-9-64 (Fail to Comply with Reg)
05 / 13
Francisco Mendoza Jr. DOB 1-2-79 Parole Violation-Burg
06 / 13
Carlos Alvarez DOB 1-12-94 Agg. Robbery (3 Counts)
07 / 13
Jonathen Sanchez DOB 6-23-02 (Agg Assault with D.W.)
08 / 13
Jerry Klein DOB 3-5-56 Agg Sex Assault of a Child
09 / 13
Manuel Ramos DOB 3-24-95 Stalking & Con Stalking
10 / 13
Richard Loya DOB 3-8-76 (Stalking)
11 / 13
Gregory King DOB 11-5-65 (Poss CS F3)
12 / 13
Kenny Mayes DOB 11-12-93 (Burg of a Habitation)
13 / 13
Robert Lopez DOB 9-23-84 Assault by Choking (Warrant), Agg Assault (Warrant), Assault (Warrant), Agg Assault on a Public Servant (X2), Endangering a C