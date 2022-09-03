Multi-agency investigation into stolen guns leads to two arrests in Pecos

The two suspects have been charged with eight felony offenses each.

PECOS, Texas — A multi-agency investigation involving the Pecos Police Department, the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety led to three search warrants and two arrests, for a combined 16 felony offenses on Wednesday, according to PPD.

Raul Duarte, 29, and Nathaniel Saenz, 18, were arrested and both charged with two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, five counts of theft of a firearm and one count of firearm smuggling.

Additionally, the investigation resulted in the recovery of five stolen guns and other stolen property.

The search warrants were executed in the 100 Block of N Pecan, the 100 Block of N Locust and the 600 Block of S Mulberry.

Police expect more arrests and charges to come from the investigation.