M.U.G.S., MHS to honor 15-year-old Jasmine Melendez before Thursday games

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland United Girls Softball Association will be holding a moment of silence Thursday night before its games to honor Jasmine Melendez.

Melendez, 15, was a member of MUGS and played on the Midland High School softball team as well.

The Midland High softball team is also planning to honor Melendez during the night's games. Team members will be wearing a "12" on their cheeks to represent her jersey number.

According to family members, Melendez died after being sexually assaulted and beaten on Tuesday. She was flown to Dallas where she later passed away.

Our thoughts are with the family, friends, classmates, and teammates of Midland High’s, Jasmine Melendez #12🥎💛💜 — Odessa High Softball (@LadyBronchoSB) October 22, 2020

Support for the Melendez family has poured out across social media, with many using the hashtag #JusticeforJasmine.

When asked about a possible investigation, an MPD spokesperson responded “To the extent that there may be a criminal investigation involving sexual assault of a child, the City is unable to comment or confirm any information.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Melendez family. Tonight our high school league will hold a moment of silence at the start of the games in honor of Jasmine. Posted by Midland United Girls Softball M.U.G.S on Thursday, October 22, 2020