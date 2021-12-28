MSCO arrests suspect involved in Murder case

Gabriel Rodriguez Jr. was wanted for Aggravated Robbery and the Murder of Eduardo Otero jr.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office arrested Gabriel Rodriguez Jr. on December 27 for his part in the Murder of Eduardo Otero Jr.

Rodriguez Jr. was located in the 600 block of East County Road 129 in Midland County.

MSCO received information about fugitive from the United States Marshal's Service saying that Rodriguez Jr. was wanted out of Eddy County, New Mexico for Aggravated Robbery and Murder.