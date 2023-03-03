MPD searches for suspect in armed robbery

Anyone with information on the robbery at Relax Massage is encouraged to call the department at 432-685-7108.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to MPD, on Thursday around 9:03 p.m., officers were called to Relax Massage, located at 3306 N. Midkiff Rd.

The department said a man entered the business and pointed a gun at a woman working there, demanding money.

The employee gave the man money, and he left the scene walking northbound.

Midland armed robbery suspect 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

The suspect was wearing black clothing, a mask and gloves.

At last update, he had not yet been found and arrested.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to call the MPD at 432-685-7108.