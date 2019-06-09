MIDLAND, Texas — Thursday, at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers of the Midland Police Department were sent to a gunshot victim at Kiwanis Park, 2900 Haynes Drive.

According to police, they were advised of one male on the ground who appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, it was discovered that the male was shot in the back twice. Once in the lower back and once in the upper back.

According to the victim, one of the males was black and the second male appeared to be half black and half white.

The suspects fled on foot in the north alley of Haynes and sped away in a vehicle they had parked in the alley.

Police also say the victim was in stable condition as of 11:00 p.m. and believe this incident is drug-related.