MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are on a mission to fill 35 openings over the next year.



If you've considered joining the force, this weekend is a chance to see if you have what it takes to be a Midland police officer.



Officers say while it is hard to compete with the oil industry, there is one advantage to working for the department.



“The police department will always be here. We have zero layoffs. It's a great place to work, a great environment,” Sgt. Jimmy Young said. “Working for Midland is great, it’s a great community. Our motto is ‘we put bad guys in jail.’ We want it safe for everyone to live in Midland.



The tryout includes a mile-and-a-half run, sit-ups and push-ups. It starts at 9 a.m. at the police department on 601 N. Loraine St.



If you aren't able to make it, there will be more opportunities to try out. Call Midland Police at 685-7121.

