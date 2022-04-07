MPD officer injured as driver tries to flee traffic stop

A City of Midland spokesperson said the area of Midland Drive and Thomason Drive is blocked off for several blocks.

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was injured when a driver tried to leave the scene of a traffic stop Thursday night, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital. However, the severity of their injury has not yet been released.

The driver was arrested, but has not been identified.

The spokesperson said the area of Midland Drive and Thomason Drive is blocked off for several blocks, so drivers should avoid the area.