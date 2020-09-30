MPD: Man broke into home, shooting and killing woman before shooting himself

Witnesses say the man entered the home without consent and fired at the woman, resulting in her death.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a murder that took place Wednesday morning.

Officers were sent to the 3600 block of Storey Avenue around 2:30 a.m. in response to a disturbance with weapons.

While approaching the house, the first officer to the scene saw the front door was unsecured. When he identified himself as an MPD officer, several shots were reportedly fired from the house.

The officer then entered the residence and found Brandy Snider, 41, who was already dead.

A man, Lonnie Burcham, 44, was also at the scene with what as determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Burcham's wound was non-fatal and he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators found that Burcham had reportedly entered the home without Snider's consent.

Witnesses told police that Burcham was armed when he entered the home and fired at Snider, resulting in her death.

MPD has issued a warrant for Burcham for capital murder.