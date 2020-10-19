MPD looking for murder suspect in 18-year-old girl's death

Police say a warrant has been issued for Daniel Anderson.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are looking for Daniel Anderson in the death of 18-year-old Cheyenne Valentine.

Officers said Valentine's body was found just after 2 a.m. on Monday at the Anatole on Briarwood apartments.

According to police records, Valentine’s boyfriend was at the scene and said he dropped Valentine off at the apartment to visit a friend while he stayed in the parking lot.

After waiting a while, he went back to the apartment, where, he found Valentine unconscious, the document sates.

Police said, the suspect, identified as Daniel Anderson, ran out of the apartment and is on the loose.

A warrant has been issued for Anderson who is being charged with murder.

According to police, the victim and the suspect knew each other and that this is believed to be an isolated incident.