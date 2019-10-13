MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is reaching out to the public for help solving an attempted kidnapping that took place Sunday, October 6.

According to police, an eight-year-old female and her 19-year-old sister were helping their parents unload groceries at the Compass Pointe Apartments.

As they were halfway down the stairs from the second floor of the three-story building, a tall unknown male wearing a black hoodie and black pants grabbed the eight-year-old.

The victim’s sister was holding the child’s hand and jerked her sister back to her. The family believes the suspect was trying to kidnap the child.

Police also said, earlier in the day, the eight-year-old was playing on the apartment balcony when an unknown male had thrown a stuffed animal to her and told her she was beautiful.

The family believes that both incidents are related. The girls were unable to provide any details on the suspect.

If you have any specific information regarding this case, #191006004, and would like to make an anonymous call, please call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS.

Police encourage reporting any suspicious activity to MPD directly at 685-7110 so they can send an officer to check it out.

