MPD investigating another damaged ATM

Midland Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: The suspect called MPD directly to identify himself and confess, according to Midland Crime Stoppers.

Midland Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest after a man vandalized the ATM at the West Texas National Bank at 2411 Rankin Highway on June 7.

The damage is estimated to be $6,765.07.

The man was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts and was driving a red Chrysler 300 with chrome trim, according to Crime Stoppers.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing a red crop top and blue jeans with black glasses. Both individuals are pictured below.