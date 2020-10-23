MPD: Detectives have found no foul play in juvenile death

Midland Fire Department responded to a medical call on Oct. 20, the police department was involved due to the nature of the call.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a statement, the City of Midland has confirmed the death of a juvenile after a medical call on October 20.

The statement goes on to read, "At this time, detectives have found no indication of foul play or criminal conduct."

According to the city spokesperson, "the investigation is ongoing. The release of any further information will be in strict accordance with applicable privacy laws."

According to family members, the teenager died after being sexually assaulted and beaten on Tuesday. She was flown to Dallas where she later passed away. Midland Police said they cannot confirm any of this information at this time.

Community members organized a remembrance ceremony on October 22.