MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police responded to a bomb threat in the Scottsdale Square Shopping Center on June 25.

According to viewers, the area near Midland Drive and Wadley was blocked off and customers in businesses like CreamLab were evacuated.

Heddy Danford Wigington‎

The following statement was released by Chief McCright at the time of the threat:

“There was a bomb threat in the Scottsdale Square Shopping Center. For the safety of our Police officers and the community, please stay away from the area of Scottsdale square shopping center at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.”

According to MPD, the bomb squad (Odessa's bomb squad assisting) searched the area and did not find anything suspicious. It was then declared an unfounded threat.

The area is now open to the public but MPD will be conducting a follow-up investigation.