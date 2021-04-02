MPD asks for help locating subject in theft incident

The subject stole an item worth around $2,000 dollars

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a subject in a theft incident.

On January 29, the subject went into an Aaron's Rental Center and stole a Silver Apple MacBook Air.

This item is valued at $1,802.99. The subject is described as a White or Hispanic male who was wearing a light grey hat, dark grey North Face jacket and black pants with White Adidas shoes.

If you have information about the whereabouts of this subject, you can contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.