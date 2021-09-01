MPD asks for help locating a suspect in murder case

A cash reward of up to $1,000 can be given out for information leading to an arrest.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Crime Stoppers and Midland Police Department are asking for help locating a murder suspect.

On December 30, 2020, MPD responded to gunshots at 1105 N. Lamesa. Two victims were shot with one female lying in the alley, while a male was in a vehicle.

While the male was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

MPD is now asking the public help locating the shooter who was identified as Alejandro Ramirez.

MPD believes he is still in Midland and is potentially armed and dangerous.