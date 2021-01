The incident occurred on December 26, 2020.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a male suspect in a theft case.

The Incident took place on December 26, 2020. The male suspect, approximately 25-35 years-old, went into a store and placed numerous items in his cart.

He then went to the self-checkout line and purchased these items with a stolen debit card.