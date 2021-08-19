MPD arrests suspect involved in aggravated assault case

35-year-old Rudelio Rodriquez was also charged with assault family violence, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has arrested a suspect charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

35-year-old Rudelio Rodriquez was identified as the suspect and also charged with assault family violence, unlawful restraint and criminal mischief.

Police responded to a call at the 4500 block of Pleasant Drive in reference to reports of shots fired.

The victim helped MPD confirmed the name of the suspect and officers located shell casings in the area.

There was also a video that showed the suspect firing at an unsuspecting dirver in the vicinity during the disturbance.

The suspect was taken into custody by MPD after they located him in the 500 block of N.Tyler.