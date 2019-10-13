MONAHANS, Texas — The City of Monahans is warning residents of a phone scam circulating the area.

According to officials, residents are being financially targeted by individuals making false statements and claiming to be legitimate entities.

The scammers, police say, prey on victims by saying they owe money and insist the victim pay immediately through a pre-loaded credit card or wire transfer to avoid arrest, deportation or suspension of a driver's license or business license.

RELATED: Brewster County K9 finds nearly 3,000 lbs of marijuana in RV

Officials reached out through Facebook to remind the public of how to handle these calls.

"DO NOT RESPOND TO UNSOLICITED REQUESTS FOR PERSONAL INFORMATION FROM CALLERS YOU DO NOT KNOW," the Facebook post read.

Monahans Police Department Once a month we will be posting a "Get to know our Officer" post tha... t will have a picture of the officer and will also have fifteen questions that the officers answer about themselves. Be on the lookout for the first "Get to know our Officer" Chief of Police Billy Riley.

Police ask everyone to be aware of these phone scams and take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.

RELATED: Do Not (And We Can't Stress This Enough) Press 1 If You Get This Call