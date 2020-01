MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Police Department is searching for 35-year-old Ashley Martinez.

Martinez was last seen on January 13 at 400 Block of S. Gary in Monahans.

She is 5'10", with brown hair and green eyes.

Monahans PD

Any information regarding Martinez, please contact the Monahans Police Department at 432-943-3254 or the Ward County Crime Stoppers at 432-943-TIPS.