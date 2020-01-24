MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run involving a pedestrian.

Police say a man was walking northbound in the 100 block of Loop 464 when he was hit by an unknown vehicle also traveling north bound.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and aid the victim.

EMS transported the victim to the Ward Memorial Emergency Room with incapacitating injuries. He was later flown to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

If you have any information related to the hit and run you are asked to call the Monahans Police Department at 432-943-3254 and reference case #20-0075.

