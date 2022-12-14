MISD police arrest person on MHS campus with non-functional gun

MIDLAND, Texas —
Midland ISD police arrested a person Tuesday for having a gun on the Midland High School campus.
According to an MISD spokesperson, when police received a Crime Stoppers tip about the person, they arrested them in the school’s parking lot with an unloaded, non-functional gun.
They were charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and transported to the Midland County Central Detention Center.
The school did not enter a hold or lockdown, and there was no disruption to the school day.
The district took time to thank the person who submitted the Crime Stoppers tip.
Tips can be submitted anonymously online at anonymousalerts.com/midlandisd or www.midlandcrimestoppers.com or on the phone by calling 432-694-8477.