MISD police arrest person on MHS campus with non-functional gun

A campus spokesperson said no danger was posed by the unloaded, non-functional gun.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD police arrested a person Tuesday for having a gun on the Midland High School campus.

According to an MISD spokesperson, when police received a Crime Stoppers tip about the person, they arrested them in the school’s parking lot with an unloaded, non-functional gun.

They were charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and transported to the Midland County Central Detention Center.

The school did not enter a hold or lockdown, and there was no disruption to the school day.

The district took time to thank the person who submitted the Crime Stoppers tip.