Pre-trial hearing for Mario Chacon Jr. to take place on Sept. 14

Chacon Jr. has been charged with Murder after authorities found the body of his missing girlfriend Madeline Pantoja in Midland County.

MIDLAND, Texas — Mario Juan Chacon Jr. will be having a pre-trial hearing on Sept. 14.

Back in May of this year, Chacon was arrested by Midland Police Department after the missing body of his girlfriend, Madeline Pantoja was found in Midland County after she was deemed missing for more than a week.

Chacon Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently in the Midland County Detention Center.

In June, a judge denied a request to reduce the bond of Chacon Jr. Chacon Jr.'s lawyer was hoping for the bond to be reduced from $3,000,000 to $750,000.

A final pre-trial date has been set on the docket for October 12, 2023. Then a jury trial date of December 4, 2023 has been put on the docket as well. According to the District Attorney's Office, there is a high likelihood that this trial date could change due to other cases being pushed back during the COVID-19 pandemic.