Midland woman will have to pay more than $1.2 million for wire and tax fraud

MIDLAND, Texas — Midlander Tamara Dawn Allen, 49, will have to pay more than $1.2 million and serve 30 months in prison for wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Allen was working as a secretary for Bridges Equipment and was illegally cashing her employer's checks using the owner's signature stamp. On top of that, Allen made electronic payments to her personal bank accounts using company accounts.

According to court documents, Allen's scheme totaled a little over $868,000.

“The fraud perpetrated by this defendant, a long-time employee at a family-owned business, resulted in substantial losses and destroyed relationships,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas said in a press release. “I appreciate the work of our partners for investigating this case. Just as with violent crime, we will continue to vigorously prosecute all white collar and fraud cases in the Western District of Texas.”

The Western District of Texas also found that Allen underreported her income on her taxes over a four-year span. That totaled an amount of $553,390.

“Ms. Allen took advantage of her position to personally enrich herself at the expense of her employer and their partners,” Special Agent in Charge Douglas M. Goodwater for the FBI El Paso Field Office said in a press release. “The victims can have confidence that the defendant will be held accountable for the crimes she committed and sends a message to other fraudsters that their schemes and deception will not be tolerated in our community.”