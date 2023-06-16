Midland woman sentenced to 18 years in prison for child sex crimes

Two family members reported being sexually abused by 44-year-old Clarissa Marie Olivas.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland woman was sentenced Friday to 18 years behind bars for child sex crimes.

Clarissa Marie Olivas, 44, was sentenced for the offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Olivas was initially charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but after hearing evidence and six hours of deliberation, the jury found her guilty of the lesser charge.

The evidence presented showed that Olivas started molesting a family member in around 2011, when the child was in first grade, specifically mentioning two separate times.

The abuse remained hidden until July of 2021, when a different family member made an outcry of sexual abuse to her mother. That family member testified that she was abused by Olivas when she was 7 or 8, and again when she was 12 or 13.

That victim’s mother contacted her brother, telling him to check with his children. When asked, the first family member assaulted reluctantly revealed that she too had been molested.

The range of punishment for aggravated sexual assault of a child is 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison.