Midland teen killed in shooting

The suspect has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning involving two teenagers.

Officers were dispatched to Park Glen Apartments located at 2300 Camp Drive, in reference to a 15-year-old male gunshot victim.

The victim was transported and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives later located Dwight Washington, 18, who confessed to the shooting.

He was transported to Midland County Jail and has been charged with Manslaughter.