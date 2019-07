MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to make sure to lock their cars after an unknown subject was caught on camera.

The subject, seen in the 4600 block of Cimmaron, can be seen looking for unlocked vehicles.

Police ask if you have any information on the subject to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

MPD also reminds the public to "Lock it or Lose it" and to take all valuables with you when leaving a vehicle.