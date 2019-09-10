MIDLAND, Texas — ReNew Midland apartment residents were notified of a suspicious individual on Wednesday.

Polo Park apartments were placed on lockdown sometime before noon. ReNew Midland is the company that manages of the Polo Park apartments.

According to a release sent to ReNew Midland residents, a teenage boy wearing a Jurassic park hoodie and a baseball cap with a square emblem on it was spotted.

Management with ReNew said the Midland Police Department believes the man has a loaded weapon and is presumed to be dangerous.

We are working to confirm this incident with Midland police at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.