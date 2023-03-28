Midland Police looking for suspect who robbed 3 convenience stores at gunpoint

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is searching for a suspect who committed three aggravated robberies early Sunday morning.
Police say a black male suspect walked in to three convenience stores with a black handgun and demanded all of the money from the register.
He then fled each store on foot. Police believe he parks a vehicle down the street but approaches and leaves the stores on foot.
The man hit the DK on N Midland Dr. at 4 a.m., the DK on N. Garfield at 5 a.m. and the Stripes on N. Big Spring at 5:30 a.m.
Anyone with information relating to this suspect is asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108.