Man was seen entering and leaving a Dick's Sporting Goods.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police Department are asking for people to help identify a suspect in an ongoing case.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera entering a Dick's Sporting Goods in Midland.

MPD says that the suspect took 5 Yeti cups valued at $250. Four days later, the man went back to the same location and stole another 4 Yeti cups valued at $220 and left again.