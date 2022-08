MPD says he has been placed on administrative suspension.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A Midland Police sergeant is in jail for driving while intoxicated.

Gage Smith, 30, was arrested Tuesday evening in Tom Green County.

Smith was taken to the Tom Green County Jail, where he bonded out late Wednesday morning after his bond was set at $5,000.

The City of Midland says it has placed him on administrative suspension as the investigation unfolds.