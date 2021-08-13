Midland Police searching for robbery suspects

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying two suspects they say robbed people at gunpoint.

According to police, the two men approached a group of people outside of their residence while they were doing construction. The suspects pointed guns at them and demanded their wallets and cell phones.

Both suspects are described as being white or Hispanic. The first was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans and may have had a tattoo on his neck, while the second suspect was wearing a green hoodie and dark pants.

Police say after the robbery, the men got into a new model white Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP. They can also download the Crime Stoppers app called "P3 Tips" to submit a tip online.