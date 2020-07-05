MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police were searching for a suspect in the area of Anetta Drive and Thomason Thursday morning.
Officers initially responded to the Days Inn on Wall for a report of a disturbance with weapon.
One officer made contact with a person matching the description of the suspect.
However, the subject became combative and attempted to run over the officer. MPD says the officer fired at the suspect to protect himself.
The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended in the 3700 block of Anetta.
The officer who was run over was taken to the ER with minor injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
