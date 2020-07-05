MIDLAND, Texas — ‪Midland police were searching for a suspect in the area of Anetta Drive and Thomason Thursday morning.

Officers initially responded to the Days Inn on Wall for a report of a disturbance with weapon. ‬

‪One officer made contact with a person matching the description of the suspect.

However, the subject became combative and attempted to run over the officer. MPD says the officer fired at the suspect to protect himself. ‬

‪The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended in the 3700 block of Anetta. ‬

‪The officer who was run over was taken to the ER with minor injuries. ‬

‪The investigation is still ongoing. ‬

