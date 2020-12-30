Midland Police searching for murder suspect after shooting leaves one dead, another injured

MPD is asking for the public's help locating the murder suspect, Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are searching for a suspect after one person was killed and another injured on December 30.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Lamesa around 5:30 a.m. in response to reports of two gunshot victims.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman behind the house and a man sitting inside a nearby vehicle. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified at Sarah Tucker, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD says next of kin has been notified.

While investigating, officers found a vehicle involved was located in the aller of the 100 block of E. Pecan.

Alejandro Marcell Ramirez, 66, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

The MPD SWAT team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence, but authorities say Ramirez has not been located at this time.

Arrest warrants have been issued for murder as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on this case including Ramirez's location you are asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.