Midland Police searching for murder suspect after shooting leaves one dead, another injured

MPD is asking for the public's help locating the murder suspect, Alejandro Marcell Ramirez.
Credit: Midland Police Department

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are searching for a suspect after one person was killed and another injured on December 30.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Lamesa around 5:30 a.m. in response to reports of two gunshot victims.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman behind the house and a man sitting inside a nearby vehicle. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman, identified at Sarah Tucker, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. MPD says next of kin has been notified.

While investigating, officers found a vehicle involved was located in the aller of the 100 block of E. Pecan.

Alejandro Marcell Ramirez, 66, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Credit: Dorados Tonos Cabello

The MPD SWAT team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence, but authorities say Ramirez has not been located at this time.

Arrest warrants have been issued for murder as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

If you have any information on this case including Ramirez's location you are asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.

The investigation is still ongoing and no more information is available at this time.

